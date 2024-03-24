Breaking News
Cameron Diaz husband Benji Madden blessed with son
Cameron Diaz, husband Benji Madden blessed with son

Updated on: 24 March,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019, People reported

Cameron Diaz. Pic/AFP

Actor Cameron Diaz and musician Benji Madden have been blessed with a son.


The couple, who married in January 2015, has welcomed a second child together recently.


Announcing the birth of their son, Cardinal, in an Instagram post on Friday wrote, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and we are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours . Best wishes and Good Afternoon!!"


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden)

Diaz and Madden are also parents to daughter Raddix, who was born on December 30, 2019, People reported.

Last October, the actress shared with Jimmy Fallon on his late-night talk show that Madden is the "best dad."

"He's like, Benj at home, being the best dad ever and running all of his businesses, and then he just gets up there and he's like, 'Yeah, all right, pyro," said Diaz of seeing Madden perform on stage.

The movie star said on her October 2023 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that Madden also loves to sing to their daughter. 

