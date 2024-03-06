Breaking News
Cameron to star with Keanu in Outcome
Cameron to star with Keanu in Outcome

Updated on: 07 March,2024 05:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Helmed by Hill, Outcome will feature Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must “dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves

Listen to this article
Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is in final talks to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming dark comedy titled Outcome. Helmed by Hill, Outcome will feature Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must “dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”


Details of Diaz’s role are still under wraps. However, this is not the first time Diaz will feature in the comedic space. She has previously featured in films such as The Mask (1994), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), There’s Something About Mary (1998), Bad Teacher (2011), Charlie’s Angels and Shrek  franchises.


The actor took a step back from Hollywood in 2018 to put more focus toward her endeavours as a bestselling author and entrepreneur. She also has Back in Action opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action comedy of the same name, which marks her ‘un-retirement’.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

