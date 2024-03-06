Helmed by Hill, Outcome will feature Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must “dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

Cameron Diaz and Keanu Reeves

Hollywood star Cameron Diaz is in final talks to star alongside Keanu Reeves and Jonah Hill in the upcoming dark comedy titled Outcome. Helmed by Hill, Outcome will feature Reeves as Reef, a damaged Hollywood star who must “dive into the dark depths of his past to confront his demons and make amends after he is extorted with a mysterious video clip from his past.”

Details of Diaz’s role are still under wraps. However, this is not the first time Diaz will feature in the comedic space. She has previously featured in films such as The Mask (1994), My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997), There’s Something About Mary (1998), Bad Teacher (2011), Charlie’s Angels and Shrek franchises.

The actor took a step back from Hollywood in 2018 to put more focus toward her endeavours as a bestselling author and entrepreneur. She also has Back in Action opposite Jamie Foxx in the Netflix action comedy of the same name, which marks her ‘un-retirement’.

