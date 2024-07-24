Breaking News
Railway staffer dies while coupling long-distance train at CSMT
IMD predicts moderate to heavy rains in city on July 24
Ajit Pawar chairs meeting as part of efforts to make Pune traffic jam-free city
Substantial allocation for Maharashtra in Budget: Devendra Fadnavis
Mumbai: Navy chief reviews damage to INS Brahmaputra in fire
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Horror reboot for Camila Madelyn

Horror reboot for Camila, Madelyn

Updated on: 24 July,2024 07:13 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Neal Moritz is producing the film that will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously helmed Do Revenge (2022)

Horror reboot for Camila, Madelyn

Camila Mendes and Madelyn Cline

Listen to this article
Horror reboot for Camila, Madelyn
x
00:00

News is that Sony Pictures has found the principal cast for the reboot of the 1990s hit, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Haur-King are reportedly in talks for the adaptation of the 1997 horror film. Riverdale (2017-23) alum Mendes most recently starred in romantic comedies Upgraded (2022) and Música. Cline recently wrapped up the fourth season of Netflix’s popular series, Outer Banks, in which she plays Sarah Cameron. 


The original film revolved around four young friends bound by a tragic accident. They later reunite when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac. Jim Gillespie’s directorial venture earned over $125 million worldwide and led to the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).  What makes the redux interesting is that Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the original, are also in talks to return. 



Poster of I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) Poster of I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) 


Neal Moritz is producing the film that will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously helmed Do Revenge (2022). The adaptation is written by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson off a draft by Leah McKendrick. 

Sony Pictures is planning to release the movie in theatres on July 18, 2025. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK