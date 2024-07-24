Neal Moritz is producing the film that will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously helmed Do Revenge (2022)

Camila Mendes and Madelyn Cline

Listen to this article Horror reboot for Camila, Madelyn x 00:00

News is that Sony Pictures has found the principal cast for the reboot of the 1990s hit, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Camila Mendes, Madelyn Cline, Sarah Pidgeon, Tyriq Withers and Jonah Haur-King are reportedly in talks for the adaptation of the 1997 horror film. Riverdale (2017-23) alum Mendes most recently starred in romantic comedies Upgraded (2022) and Música. Cline recently wrapped up the fourth season of Netflix’s popular series, Outer Banks, in which she plays Sarah Cameron.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original film revolved around four young friends bound by a tragic accident. They later reunite when they find themselves being stalked by a hook-wielding maniac. Jim Gillespie’s directorial venture earned over $125 million worldwide and led to the sequel, I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998). What makes the redux interesting is that Freddie Prinze Jr and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who starred in the original, are also in talks to return.

Poster of I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

Neal Moritz is producing the film that will be directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who previously helmed Do Revenge (2022). The adaptation is written by Sam Lansky and Kaytin Robinson off a draft by Leah McKendrick.

Sony Pictures is planning to release the movie in theatres on July 18, 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever