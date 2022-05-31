Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh mourns Sidhu Moose Wala's demise

Lilly Singh made an emotional appeal to her followers about streaming Moose Wala's music as a tribute to the departed soul

Sidhu Moose Wala/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Condolences continue to pour in for Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in his SUV on Sunday. After Vishal Dadlani, Kapil Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill and A.P. Dhillon, now Canadian YouTuber Lilly Singh, Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan have mourned the loss of the young Punjabi singer-rapper.

Lilly penned a heartfelt note mourning Moose Wala's demise. The social media influencer and content creator took to her Instagram to share a pic of Sidhu Moose Wala as she wrote how devastated she is by the news.

She wrote, "Absolutely devastating and upsetting news. To my global audience that may not be familiar, today a young legend in the Punjabi music industry was killed."

Show full article