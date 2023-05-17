Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has kept us glued to her wonderful fashion diaries at the Cannes Film Festival. On the second day, the actress grabbed eyeballs in an glamorous black gown at the Minister’s dinner party

Manushi Chhillar stuns in a black gown on the second day of the Cannes Film Festival 2023

Listen to this article Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar dazzles in a stunning black gown on the second day x 00:00

Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has kept us glued to her wonderful fashion diaries at the Cannes Film Festival. From acing her fashion game in a stunning white couture gown by Fovari to nailing Saiid Kobeisy look, there’s so much to see from her stylebook.

While Manushi’s look has been the talk of the town since the start of the prestigious event, the actress recently grabbed eyeballs in an glamorous black gown at the Minister’s dinner party that she wore with sheer elegance.

Following in the trajectory set by Bollywood stars and her Miss World sisters, Aishwarya Rai and Priyanka Chopra, Manushi looked like a black swan sporting a classic black gown by Saiid Kobeisy.

Showcasing an off-shoulder detailing, Manushi wore the gorgeous jewellery by Obari and she accentuated her looks with impressive styling by Sheefa Gilani.

Talking about her debut, Manushi said, “I am happy to see more representation from India at Cannes". She further continues, "If you talk about the film Industry, there was a time when you would only have a few Indian actors go for these festivals (like Cannes). It is good that the numbers have been growing and there is more interest in this part of the world. I'm happy to see more representation from India."

Also read: Manushi Chhillar serves sophistication in a white couture gown at Cannes Film Festival

Manushi, who recently celebrated her 26th birthday, took pride in seeing several Bollywood actors seizing up the Cannes film festivals space. Meanwhile, on the work front, Manushi will next be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

While Manushi is representing India at Cannes for the first time, she was equally excited for others who marked their debut along with her. Anushka Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari marked their debut at the Cannes this year. The actresses are not only known for their versatility and talent in showbiz, but also for their advocacy on inclusivity and representation. They will further spread the message and encourage millions of people to value and accept their individuality. Bollywood stars including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Sharmila Tagore, and Deepika Padukone, among others, have served on the jury for the French festival. Other well-known people have walked the red carpet, including Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Mallika Sherawat, Pooja Hegde, Hina Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia.