As Paris Haute Couture week wrapped up, India's rising couturier Gaurav Gupta's show saw megastars including Cardi B and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing coming in to lend support

Cardi B and Fan Bingbing, Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Cardi B and Fan Bingbing grace Gaurav Gupta's Haute Couture show in Paris x 00:00

As Paris Haute Couture week wrapped up, India's rising couturier Gaurav Gupta's show saw megastars including Cardi B and Chinese actor Fan Bingbing coming in to lend support. The two have been long-time patrons of Gaurav Gupta Studio and stunned in their outfits tailor-made by this talented custom designer.

Gaurav Gupta is known to experiment with surrealism and elements of the fantastical in his design. His new collection is titled ‘Hiranyagarbha’ which is Sanskrit for ‘the golden womb’ aka the universal origin/ source of the creation. Gupta says that the collection embodies a journey of birth and rebirth, transformation and metamorphosis – it captures what it means to be alive after bursting forth from nothingness. The designer merged the titular inspiration with the brand's iconic architectural designs in this collection. He also incorporated traditional Indian embroidery techniques to achieve a stunning haute couture look.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardi B, known for her stunning fashion choices, once again turned heads at the Grammy Awards 2023 and in her music video 'No Love' by wearing Gaurav Gupta creations. At the Paris show, she appeared in a bold lime green gown with a matching hooded cape, creating a striking look. This particular dress was a strapless version from the brand's latest collection, which was unveiled the previous evening. Cardi B was the perfect choice to showcase this piece, as her dynamic personality perfectly complemented the gown's electrifying hue. These iridescent, bold colours are a running theme throughout the collection – capturing the fluorescence of new life. To complete her ensemble, Cardi B accessorized with chandelier diamond earrings and her signature long, clawed nails.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gupta (@gauravguptaofficial)

Chinese star Fan Bingbing, once again a long-time patron of Gaurav Gupta's designs, showcased the designer's outfit at a high-profile event. At the show, she wore a stunning gown in a captivating ‘black smoke’ color, adorned with Gupta's signature sculptural draping that beautifully accentuated her figure. Bingbing paired the gown with a bold red lip, glamorous hairstyle, and geometrically-defined golden earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Bingbing èå°å° (@bingbing_fan)

Gaurav Gupta's creative brilliance has catapulted him to becoming a favored designer on major red carpets worldwide. His impeccable tailoring create a bespoke feel, perfectly shaping each garment to the wearer's body. This exceptional craftsmanship is a hallmark of haute couture. With stars like Cardi B and Fan Bingbing embracing his designs, Gupta is poised to achieve global fashion dominance, ushering in an exciting new era in the industry. It is exciting to see Indian design make a mark on the global fashion map!