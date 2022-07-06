Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC assures immediate work to prevent waterlogging at Milan subway
Mumbai: Original campaigners kickstart new online petition to save Aarey
Mumbai weather update: Moderate rainfall with possibility of very heavy spells likely today, says IMD
Mumbai records 659 new Covid-19 cases as TPR rises to 8 per cent
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Carlos Santana passes out on stage during live performance in Michigan Report

Carlos Santana passes out on stage during live performance in Michigan: Report

Updated on: 06 July,2022 11:54 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

Along with touring, Santana is also working with filmmaker Rudy Valdez on an upcoming biographical documentary, produced by Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment

Carlos Santana passes out on stage during live performance in Michigan: Report

Picture courtesy/Carlos Santana's Instagram account


The Pine Knob Music Theatre in Clarkston, Michigan saw veteran guitarist Carlos Santana passing out onstage during the Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. However, Santana was treated quickly and was seen waving to fans as he was wheeled offstage, reports Variety.

According to a statement from his representative, accessed by Variety, Santana "was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration", and was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston hospital for observation.

Santana's manager, Michael Vrionis, issued a statement late Tuesday (Pacific Standard Time) saying the musician is "doing well," although "the concert scheduled for July 6 at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Burgettstown, Pa. will be postponed to a later date. More details to follow thru Live Nation," he added.

Sources told Variety that Santana was about 20 minutes into his set when he sat down on the drum riser at the beginning of the song Joy and then fell backward. Medical personnel rushed onstage and the crowd was initially "asked to pray for him because of a 'serious medical' issue," according to a Tweet from Fox2 Detroit's Roop Raj.

Along with touring, Santana is also working with filmmaker Rudy Valdez on an upcoming biographical documentary, produced by Imagine Documentaries and Sony Music Entertainment.

A native of Mexico, Santana began playing guitar as a child and later moved with his family to California.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever





hollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK