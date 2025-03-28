Breaking News
Massive fire breaks out in truck carrying gas cylinders in Dharavi
Kunal Kamra row: Shiv Sena functionary, 11 others get bail
TMC urges people to use cloth bags instead of plastic, installs vending machines
India's got latent row: Samay Raina appears before Maharashtra Cyber
Transfer ST officers working in same headquarters for over 3 years: Sarnaik
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Cate Blanchett lifts lid on Hollywoods ageism and sexism problem

Cate Blanchett lifts lid on Hollywood's ageism and sexism problem

Updated on: 28 March,2025 10:23 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
Agencies |

Top

Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett, who has been in the industry for almost three decades, has talked about “ageism and sexism” that comes with Hollywood

Cate Blanchett lifts lid on Hollywood's ageism and sexism problem

Cate Blanchett. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Cate Blanchett lifts lid on Hollywood's ageism and sexism problem
x
00:00

Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett, who has been in the industry for almost three decades, has talked about “ageism and sexism” that comes with Hollywood. 
She also went on to explain how the industry has evolved for women of a certain age since she began acting. “The shelf life of actresses when I first came on the scene was about five years. I think that female producers have more agency. There’s more females in the writing room, and the more diverse the industry is at base level, when things are developed, the more exciting it is for audiences,” said Blanchett on the current state of women in Hollywood.


Since her Oscar-nominated breakout performance as Queen Elizabeth I in 1998’s Elizabeth, Blanchett has surpassed 100 on-screen credits, in addition to producing several projects, including Carol (2015), Mrs America (2020), Tár (2022), Rumours (2024) and the series Disclaimer (2024).


Blanchett is currently pulling double-duty as star and producer of the Zellner brothers’ upcoming alien invasion comedy, Alpha Gang, which also stars Dave Bautista, Steven Yeun, Zoë Kravitz, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough and Channing Tatum.


The actor recently shared that Hollywood’s award nights should go back to being not televised. During an appearance on Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang’s Las Culturistas podcast, the trio discussed the invasive nature of social media and phones.

Blanchett said, “There are so few spaces that you can go now, where you are private. That’s what I loved about the late ’80s, going to all of the dance parties in Sydney for Mardi Gras. People were just there. They were so present, together, collectively having a great time. It was non-aggressive. No one was being recorded. No one cared what anyone did.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

cate blanchett hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK