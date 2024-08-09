Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett said that “no one got paid” in the film Lord of the Rings and added that she got “free sandwiches” in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy

Cate Blanchett. Pic/AFP

During a chat show, host Andy Cohen asked Blanchett what film she received the biggest paycheck for. “I think it’s probably Lord of the Rings,” Cohen guessed.

The actor replied, “Are you kidding me? No, no one got paid anything to do that movie.”

Asked her if she got a piece of the backend, Blanchett replied, “No! That was way before any of that. I wanted to work with the guy who made Braindead [referring to the 1992 zombie comedy film, which was released as Dead Alive.]”

Blanchett starred in Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy as Galadriel, a royal elf in Middle-Earth who possesses powerful magical abilities. She reprised her role in the director’s Hobbit [2012-14] film series, a prequel to The Lord of the Rings franchise.

“I basically got free sandwiches, and I got to keep my [elf] ears,” Blanchett said of her Lord of the Rings salary. “Women don’t get paid much as you think they do,” she added.

Blanchett appeared on the show alongside Gina Gershon to promote the sci-fi film, Borderlands, which is based on the popular video game series of the same name. The film features Blanchett as Lilith, an outlaw who returns to her home planet of Pandora after being hired by weapons manufacturer Atlas to find his missing daughter.

