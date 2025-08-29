Catherine Zeta-Jones, who essays Morticia Addams in the hit series Wednesday, believes the Addams family dynamic resonates with everyone. She shared that Tim Burton’s vision ensures the characters are portrayed as real people

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta -Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in the series Wednesday, believes “we can all relate” to the Addams family, who are “absolutely grounded in truth.”

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams in the series Wednesday, believes “we can all relate” to the Addams family, who are “absolutely grounded in truth.”

“One of the wonderful things about the family dynamic within the show Wednesday is that we can all relate to that. Because I think that, as per Tim [Burton], we keep these characters real. We’re not caricatures. We’re real people,” she told in an interview. Morticia is often perceived to be a constant critic of her daughter, Wednesday. However, Zeta-Jones believes the mother-daughter relationship is more nuanced.

The wife of Hollywood icon Michael Douglas said, “There’s a part of Morticia that wants Wednesday to be exactly how she is. There’s a strength to this young woman. She has all the outcast attributes and the abilities that are part of Morticia’s world, but there’s a defiance that Morticia never had that Wednesday has.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever