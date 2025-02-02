Sources say the CBFC has instructed Conclave’s makers to attach a disclaimer summarising the plot to avoid misinterpretation

When you step into a theatre, would you like to watch a film in its entirety or hear its synopsis in the first 30 seconds? Most would choose the former. The desire is only amplified when it comes to an acclaimed film like Conclave, which has bagged eight nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards. But sources tell us that the Ralph Fiennes-starrer, which is set to release in India on February 7, will open with a 37-second audio and visual disclaimer outlining the story, in adherence with the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) instruction.

The ask not only seems unusual, but also hampers storytelling. However, insiders in the CBFC insist that the addition of the disclaimer stems from apprehension about potential misinterpretation of the thriller, which delves into the power struggles within the Vatican City following the Pope’s sudden death. “There have been no cuts made to the movie. But the disclaimer was important in a multi-cultural set-up like ours,” said an insider.

This demand, however, sets a worrying precedent. Typically, disclaimers clarify that a movie is a work of fiction, but instructing filmmakers to pre-emptively summarise their story dilutes the impact of storytelling. An indie filmmaker, who first found out about the CBFC’s ask from the Edward Berger directorial venture, said on the condition of anonymity, “The film’s runtime is two hours outside India, but we will watch a watered-down version that is one-hour-58-minute long. The distributing partners [PVR] submitted a toned-down version to the Board, after their experience with The Apprentice last year.” In the past year, the CBFC has come down hard on quite a few films, including Monkey Man, Panjab ’95, and Santosh.