Breaking News
BMC Budget 2025: Mega projects may cause liquidity problems for civic body
Mumbai weather updates: City’s hottest January ever
Mumbai: ‘Family was threatened in order to force me to smuggle drugs’
Five hurt after Mercedes hits them at Mumbai airport parking lot
Slab falls at Mumbai University’s sports complex in Kalina
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > For India release CBFC asks Conclave makers to attach 37 second disclaimer summarising the plot

For India release, CBFC asks Conclave makers to attach 37-second disclaimer summarising the plot

Updated on: 03 February,2025 07:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources say the CBFC has instructed Conclave’s makers to attach a disclaimer summarising the plot to avoid misinterpretation

For India release, CBFC asks Conclave makers to attach 37-second disclaimer summarising the plot

Ralph Fiennes in Conclave

Listen to this article
For India release, CBFC asks Conclave makers to attach 37-second disclaimer summarising the plot
x
00:00

When you step into a theatre, would you like to watch a film in its entirety or hear its synopsis in the first 30 seconds? Most would choose the former. The desire is only amplified when it comes to an acclaimed film like Conclave, which has bagged eight nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards. But sources tell us that the Ralph Fiennes-starrer, which is set to release in India on February 7, will open with a 37-second audio and visual disclaimer outlining the story, in adherence with the Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) instruction.


The ask not only seems unusual, but also hampers storytelling. However, insiders in the CBFC insist that the addition of the disclaimer stems from apprehension about potential misinterpretation of the thriller, which delves into the power struggles within the Vatican City following the Pope’s sudden death. “There have been no cuts made to the movie. But the disclaimer was important in a multi-cultural set-up like ours,” said an insider.


This demand, however, sets a worrying precedent. Typically, disclaimers clarify that a movie is a work of fiction, but instructing filmmakers to pre-emptively summarise their story dilutes the impact of storytelling. An indie filmmaker, who first found out about the CBFC’s ask from the Edward Berger directorial venture, said on the condition of anonymity, “The film’s runtime is two hours outside India, but we will watch a watered-down version that is one-hour-58-minute long. The distributing partners [PVR] submitted a toned-down version to the Board, after their experience with The Apprentice last year.” In the past year, the CBFC has come down hard on quite a few films, including Monkey Man, Panjab ’95, and Santosh. 


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Academy Awards Oscars 2025 central board of film certification hollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK