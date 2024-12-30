Breaking News
11-year-old found hanging inside Mumbai madrasa; cops register accidental death
Azerbaijan's Prez says crashed jetliner was shot down by Russia unintentionally
'Chhagan Bhujbal's exclusion from Maharashtra cabinet internal issue of NCP'
Man climbs on top of Mumbai local train, disrupts Harbour Line services
Thane: Unidentified vehicle collides with road divider in Panchpakhadi
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Censorship of hijab burning in Mohammad Rasoulofs The Seed of the Sacred Fig sparks debate

Censorship of hijab-burning in Mohammad Rasoulof’s 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' sparks debate

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Sources close to the production of Iran-based political film The Seed of the Sacred Fig react to CBFC’s decision to censor scenes considered symbolic of resistance

Censorship of hijab-burning in Mohammad Rasoulof’s 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' sparks debate

A still from the film

Listen to this article
Censorship of hijab-burning in Mohammad Rasoulof’s 'The Seed of the Sacred Fig' sparks debate
x
00:00

At the onset, the edits demanded by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s political thriller, The Seed of the Sacred Fig, may seem superficial—standard disclaimers relating to the use of cigarettes, and the addition of subtitles. However, a particular demand has not gone down well with all social media users. The Board has excised scenes depicting hijab-burning, a move that has sparked debate among cinephiles because the act was widely considered a symbol of resistance in Iran’s ‘Woman, Life, Freedom’ movement.


Mohammad Rasoulof
Mohammad Rasoulof


An insider close to the Indian distribution team told mid-day, “We anticipated little resistance because the scenes must be viewed in the right context. The removal of the scenes is disappointing. Those moments are central to the story, symbolising the spirit of rebellion that the film seeks to highlight. Given the current climate, the CBFC was cautious about potential backlash, but cutting the scenes will feel like a compromise on artistic integrity.”


Shot under secrecy in Iran, the film has achieved global acclaim, winning awards at Cannes and other major festivals. Producer Jean-Christophe Simon recounted the perilous journey of bringing the project to life. “Shooting [the film] felt like a thriller. There were moments when crew members had to pretend that they were working on an entirely different film, just to evade authorities,” he told Screen Daily.

While the Indian censor’s decision is being seen by some as a pragmatic step in keeping with the political climate, others worry it will dilute the film’s impact. A team member involved in the post-production work called the demand “ironic”, further highlighting the changes demanded by the Board. “The story is about a judge navigating a system of control; yet the film itself faces censorship at every turn. It’s a reminder of how relevant the message is. The standard smoking disclaimers are strewn throughout the film. They deleted the word bast**d from the English subtitles. And, nearly two minutes of the film’s scenes have been tweaked,” the source laments.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Central board of film certification bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK