CBFC removes threesome scene from Bong Joon-Ho’s Mickey 17 ahead of India release

Updated on: 05 January,2025 08:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-Ho’s sci-fi epic, Mickey 17 trims scenes including a threesome to fit the Indian psyche. It stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role

Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17

CBFC removes threesome scene from Bong Joon-Ho's Mickey 17 ahead of India release
It has been almost five years since South Korean filmmaker-writer Bong Joon-Ho’s big win at the Academy Awards for Parasite (2019). He returns with the sci-fi film, Mickey 17, featuring Robert Pattinson. Being a foreign film, one might have expected the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to make massive cuts. However, the film passed without any. Reason: the studio pre-edited the movie to cater to Indian audiences. In India, Mickey 17 will run four minutes shorter than the original. The studio’s decision to self-censor was a strategic move to ensure the film’s release in India at any cost. 


The pre-emptive edit reflects a growing trend among studios releasing films in India, where audience sensibilities sometimes clash with global content standards. A source close to the CBFC noted, “The studio’s careful approach reflects a keen understanding of the Indian market and the challenges of catering to a diverse audience.” 


A studio insider elaborated, “We wanted to ensure that Mickey 17 reaches the broadest possible audience in India. The cultural norms differ from other markets. We avoided delays and ensured that the film’s essence remains intact while respecting local sensitivities. Bong Joon Ho’s storytelling is so layered that these edits do not impact the overall narrative.” 

Mickey 17, based on Edward Ashton’s novel Mickey7, follows the story of a disposable worker on an ice planet, tasked with life-threatening missions. In the story, one version of Mickey ends up having sex with another—essentially a threesome with his girlfriend. She grabs their faces and exclaims, “This is so exciting.” Sources believe the full scene has been removed from the film’s India cut. Other edits and disclaimers have been added. The detailed modifications of Mickey 17 will be seen only upon its release in March.

