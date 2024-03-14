Robert Pattinson-starrer 'Batman Part II' to release in October 2026

Warner Bros has announced that Matt Reeves' 'The Batman Part II' will be hitting theatres on October 2, 2026.

Robert Pattinson. Pic/AFP

Movie buffs have to wait a year longer to watch Robert Pattinson reprising his role in 'The Batman Part II' as the makers have postponed the film's release date to October 2, 2026. Warner Bros has announced that Matt Reeves' 'The Batman Part II' will be hitting theatres on October 2, 2026.

'The Batman Part II' wasn't the only notable change made to Warner Bros. Other titles on its release calendar Maggie Gyllenhaal's "The Bride," starring Christian Bale, Jessie Buckley and Peter Sarsgaard, will take 'The Batman' sequel's old spot on October 3, 2025. And 'Alto Knights,' a mob drama starring two Robert De Niros, has relocated from November 15, 2024 to March 21, 2025. Pattinson will return to feature in the sequel, which was meant to be released in October 2025 but was delayed due to stalled screenplay development during the 2023 Hollywood strikes.

Matt Reeves, who directed the first part, will also direct the sequel. It's unclear who, beyond Pattinson, will be back for the sequel. The first film, which took a grim (though PG-13) look at Bruce Wayne's earlier days as the world's greatest detective, starred Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Andy Serkis as Batman's butler Alfred Pennyworth, Colin Farrell as the crime lord known as Penguin and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City's police chief James Gordon, as per Variety.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sequel to Matt Reeves' The Batman first came to light at CinemaCon in April 2022. Mattson Tomlin joined the project in August of that year to co-write with Reeves, and in late January 2023, DC Studios executives James Gunn and Peter Safran announced the film's title and release date as October 3, 2025.

Talking about 'Batman', Variety reports that Pattinson and Reeves will continue to explore their version of Batman in the 'DC Elseworlds' sidebar while Gunn and Safran will cast a new Batman in the DC Universe. The two declared that a Batman and Robin film, based on 'The Brave and the Bold' comics, will be a part of the DC Universe. Reeves is preparing to begin filming 'The Batman Part II' as well as a spinoff series focusing on Colin Farrell's character, the Penguin.

