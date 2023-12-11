Breaking News
Charlize Theron, Daniel Craig to star in 'Two For The Money'

Updated on: 11 December,2023 11:52 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
mid-day online correspondent |

In "Two For The Money", Theron and Craig will essay the roles of career thieves whose relationship spans the course of three big jobs. The movie is based on an original idea by Lin and Dan Mazeau

Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig. Pics/AFP

Hollywood stars Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig are set to star together in the upcoming movie "Two For The Money".


Justin Lin, the director of multiple "Fast & Furious" movies, will direct the project, which has been acquired by Apple Studios after a bidding war, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.


In "Two For The Money", Theron and Craig will essay the roles of career thieves whose relationship spans the course of three big jobs. The movie is based on an original idea by Lin and Dan Mazeau.


The project will be produced by Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment, Theron's Denver & Delilah banner, and Jeff Kirschebaum and Joe Roth's RK Films. Apple Studios will serve as the studio. 

Meanwhile, Theron recently revealed that she became a "hero" to her daughter when she bought her a rare Taylor Swift T-shirt. The actress has adoptive children Jackson, 11, and seven-year-old August, and revealed that her eldest was thinking she is "uncool" but was able to go up in her estimations by tracking down a one-of-a-kind T-shirt featuring country superstar Taylor. She told US TV show 'Extra': "My oldest is now getting into that teenage phase of ‘Mom’s not cool anymore,’ so when I have little moments like that where I buy her the Taylor Swift T-shirt that nobody can get, that’s when I’m like a hero.”

“‘Mom, you got me that shirt that nobody can get?’ ‘Yes, I did. Don’t forget that.’ It’s always nice when your kids are happy, right?"

The Academy Award-winning star also added that when it comes to her children, she wants to keep them "safe and informed" about what is going on in the world amid the horrors of the Israel-Hamas conflict but is restricting how much she tells them because she feels as if kids see "too much" these days and wants them to be able to enjoy life, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

(with inputs from Agencies)

