Check out new trailer of Chris Hemsworth's 'Transformers One'

Updated on: 27 July,2024 11:58 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
ANI |

Top

'Transformers One' delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash

Chris Hemsworth. Pic/AFP

Friday morning kicked off on a great note for the fans of the 'Transformers' franchise as a new trailer for 'Transformers One' was unveiled.


The feature-length animated 'Transformers' movie follows the origin story of Orion Pax, a.k.a. Optimus Prime (voiced by Hemsworth), and D-16, a.k.a. Megatron (voiced by Henry), and their BFFs-to-enemies trajectory on the planet of Cybertron. Key plays B-127, an early version of Bumblebee, and Scarlett Johansson voices another Transformer named Elita, according to Variety.




Unlike the live-action Transformers movies, which depict the robots as battle-ready from birth, 'Transformers One' presents a fresh narrative, revealing the characters' transformative journey.

The film delves into the deep bond between Orion Pax and D-16, shedding light on the events that ultimately led to their epic clash. Josh Cooley has directed the film.

The trailer was unveiled at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. The brand new trailer premiered at the end of the panel and included a bunch of new footage from the film, much of which was also revealed in three extended clips from the movie.

Transformers One is set to hit theatres on September 20, this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

