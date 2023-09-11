Breaking News
Chris Evans and Alba Baptista say 'I Do' in an intimate ceremony in Boston: Reports

Updated on: 11 September,2023 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tanmayi Savadi | tanmayi.savadi@mid-day.com

According to Page Six, Chris Evans and his ladylove Alba Baptista are married. They tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Boston

Pic/Instagram

Key Highlights

  1. Captain America star Chris Evans reportedly married his girlfriend Alba Baptista
  2. As per reports, the intimate ceremony took place in Boston over the weekend
  3. Chris and Alba were in a relationship for over a year

Chris Evans has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Alba Baptista, in an intimate ceremony, reported Page Six. The Captain America star reportedly got married over the weekend in Massachusetts at their Boston-area home. 


According to Page Six's report, Chris and Alba's wedding ceremony took place under several restrictions. Reportedly, guests were made to sign NDAs and their phones were forfeited. Only family members and close friends were invited to their special day. Chris' Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth and Jeremy Renner were present to witness the 'beautiful' ceremony.


 
 
 
 
 
While Chris and Alba are yet to confirm their wedding, pictures from Boston surfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday. In the viral clicks, Robert Downey Jr. and his wife, Susan Downey along with Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky and Jeremy Renner were enjoying a meal at the Newbury Boston hotel. Netizens got a hint of Chris' possible wedding. 

 

In November 2022, rumours of Chris and Alba's relationship made headlines. Back then, People claimed that they had been dating for over a year. An insider said, "They are in love, and Chris has never been happier." They were in a serious relationship. Reportedly, his family and friends adore her. 

In February this year, Chris made his relationship with Alba Instagram official by posting a series of lovely pictures on Instagram stories. The Captain America actor distanced himself from social media in July 2023. He deactivated his Instagram and X account. Chris is yet to make a comeback on social media. 

Back in 2022, Chris spoke about having a family life in an interview with People. "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared."

"So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that — I can't think of anything better," he added.

Chris is 42 years old whereas Alba is 26. The Portuguese actress has acted in projects like Warrior Nun, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris and others.

