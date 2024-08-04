Chris Evans explains why his dog Dodger didn't attend his wedding to Alba Baptista

Although Dodger was not present at the wedding, Evans' love for his pet remains evident in his ongoing commitment to canine welfare

Chris Evans. Pic/AFP

Chris Evans has finally revealed why his beloved rescue dog, Dodger, did not attend his wedding to Alba Baptista last September.

In a recent interview with E! News, the Marvel star revealed that, despite Dodger's special place in his heart, the boxer mix was not part of the big day.

"We didn't think we could trust him," Evans told E! News.

"He's too excited, too much of a social butterfly." Evans elaborated that Dodger's enthusiasm might have made him a distraction.

"He never would've stayed on task," Evans explained adding, "He would have wanted to say hello to every single person. And yeah, he probably would've stolen the show."

Evans' sentiments reflect his deep affection for Dodger, whom he describes as his "best friend."

Although Dodger was not present at the wedding, Evans' love for his pet remains evident in his ongoing commitment to canine welfare.

Chris Evans has partnered with Jinx, a dog food company known for its commitment to providing high-quality nutrition for pets.

"Anyone who owns a dog knows that all you really want is as much time as you can get with your dog, and that starts with nutrition," Evans said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Evans recently made headlines with his cameo in 'Deadpool and Wolverine', which fans have eagerly anticipated.

"It was such a thrill," he remarked about returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Anytime Ryan calls, I know it's going to be something fun, but this was special. I got to revisit a character that I love, that is really dear to my heart. And to do it in such a fun way was just perfect."

'Deadpool and Wolverine' was released on July 26 in theatres.

