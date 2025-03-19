Breaking News
Scent of a Woman fame Chris O'Donnell becomes first actor to join 911: Nashville

Updated on: 19 March,2025 02:46 PM IST  |  Washington
ANI |

The role for Chris O'Donnell will be his first ongoing part since NCIS: Los Angeles ended its long run on CBS in 2023

Scent of a Woman fame Chris O'Donnell becomes first actor to join 911: Nashville

Chris O'Donnell. Pic/AFP

Scent of a Woman fame Chris O'Donnell becomes first actor to join 911: Nashville
'Scent of a Woman' star Chris O'Donnell is set to play the lead role in 911: Nashville, which ABC broadcasting platform picked up in February with a straight-to-series order, reported The Hollywood Reporter. He's the first actor cast in the show, which is set to premiere in the 2025-26 season. As per The Hollywood Reporter, actor Chris will play the role of Captain Don Sharpe in the series. He is described as "a rugged fire captain and rodeo rider who runs Nashville's busiest firehouse alongside his beloved son. Don is a devoted husband and family man, but he has his secrets." 


The role for O'Donnell will be his first ongoing part since NCIS: Los Angeles ended its long run on CBS in 2023. In this, the actor played NCIS agent G Callen for all 14 seasons of the series. Ideas for a third series in the 911 franchise had been floating around for several months. It was earlier thought to have Las Vegas as a potential setting before ABC announced the Nashville-set spinoff, as per The Hollywood Reporter. 


The 911: Nashville will join the flagship series on ABC, while spinoff 911: Lone Star ended in February after five seasons on Fox. O'Donnell's guest-starred on 'Bupkis' TV series with comedian Pete Davidson. Prior to his long NCIS: L.A. run, he starred in the critically acclaimed film 'Scent of a Woman' opposite Al Pacino, the 1993 'Three Musketeers', 'Batman Forever' and 'Vertical Limit', among other films. He also had a recurring part on Grey's Anatomy early in the show's run. Murphy, Tim Minear and Rashad Raisani are writing and executive producing 911: Nashville. Brad Falchuk and 911 star Angela Bassett also exec produce.


