"A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly," she wrote in the Instagram post

Chrissy Teigen with John Legend. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Chrissy Teigen, John Legend reveal son Miles' Type 1 Diabetes diagnosis x 00:00

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have recently shared a deeply personal update regarding their 6-year-old son, Miles, revealing that he has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came following Miles' hospitalization for a separate illness, according to E! News.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Teigen recounted the series of events that led to the diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

"A couple weeks ago, our Miles was sick in the hospital with a terrible case of shigella, an intestinal infection caused by bacteria in food or water," Teigen wrote.

She added that many of Miles' peers were affected by the same illness after attending the same camp.

During the course of treatment for shigella, doctors discovered an additional health concern.

"The doctors knew something else was off about his blood tests," Teigen explained adding, "After more testing, we learned he is in the 'honeymoon period' of a lifetime of Type 1 diabetes."

Teigen and Legend, who also have three other children--daughters Luna, 8, and Esti, 18 months, along with son Wren, 13 months, are now adjusting to a new routine.

"Last night we gave him his first shot of insulin and here we go!" Teigen shared.

"A different, new world for us and we are certainly learning so much on the fly," she wrote in the Instagram post.

The couple's update included a poignant family photo from their trip to support Team USA at the Olympics, where some fans noticed a Type 1 diabetes monitor on Miles' arm.

Teigen acknowledged the support from their followers, stating, "I was, and am, so blown away by the kindness of this community, already. It helps Miles so much to know so many other people are going through the same thing and he is not alone."

Teigen and Legend expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of support and vowed to be a source of encouragement for others facing similar challenges. Teigen added, "We promise to be there for you guys like you have been there for us already!"

The couple received warm messages from fans and fellow celebrities. Nick Jonas, who also lives with Type 1 diabetes, expressed his support by liking Teigen's post.

Influencer Aimee Song also extended her well-wishes, praising the family's strength.

Chrissy's husband and singer John Legend, echoed the sentiment with a series of heart emojis in the comments, reinforcing the couple's appreciation for the community's support during this challenging time.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever