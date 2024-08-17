Breaking News
Special | Maharashtra assembly elections: Who’s the real NCP in Mumbra-Kalwa?
Mumbai: Resolve water complaints, civic chief orders
Kolkata doctor rape-murder: Select Mumbai private hospitals to halt OPD services in protest
Mumbai: BMC to decide on Andheri flyover repair soon
Maharashtra assembly elections likely only after Diwali
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Christina Aguilera Not here to be a programmed robot

Christina Aguilera: ‘Not here to be a programmed robot’

Updated on: 17 August,2024 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

The popstar Christina Aguilera feels that she is currently more “wide-awake and more aware” than she has ever been

Christina Aguilera: ‘Not here to be a programmed robot’

Christina Aguilera

Listen to this article
Christina Aguilera: ‘Not here to be a programmed robot’
x
00:00

Christina Aguilera has said that she doesn’t pay attention to what people say about her music or her appearance.  “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a $@#& about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,”  she said in a magazine interview.


The popstar feels that she is currently more “wide-awake and more aware” than she has ever been. The Grammy winner said, “I know where I’ve been. I know what I’ve loved. I know what I haven’t loved. And now, more than ever, I just feel more wide-awake and more aware and more understanding. I’m not here to be a programmed robot. I’m here as a human being first before being a celebrity.” 



Earlier this year, Aguilera stated that women face “double standards” in the entertainment industry.  “I’ve experienced first-hand the double standards [put on women]; and I’ve been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that.”


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

christina aguilera hollywood news Entertainment News Hollywood News Updates Entertainment Buzz

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK