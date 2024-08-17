Christina Aguilera: ‘Not here to be a programmed robot’

The popstar Christina Aguilera feels that she is currently more “wide-awake and more aware” than she has ever been

Christina Aguilera has said that she doesn’t pay attention to what people say about her music or her appearance. “I have a maturity now where I just don’t give a $@#& about your opinion. I’m not going to take it on. It must be your responsibility to take up your space. Other people’s opinions of me are not my business,” she said in a magazine interview.

The popstar feels that she is currently more “wide-awake and more aware” than she has ever been. The Grammy winner said, “I know where I’ve been. I know what I’ve loved. I know what I haven’t loved. And now, more than ever, I just feel more wide-awake and more aware and more understanding. I’m not here to be a programmed robot. I’m here as a human being first before being a celebrity.”

Earlier this year, Aguilera stated that women face “double standards” in the entertainment industry. “I’ve experienced first-hand the double standards [put on women]; and I’ve been shamed for being open, for expressing myself sexually and trying to own my body, and for trying to empower other women. People are afraid of that.”

