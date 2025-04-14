'I've a real fear of that happening to my kids': Christina Ricci recalls her days as child actor

Christina Ricci talked about her early days as a child star and how she knew she wanted a life as an actress on the recent episode of the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast

Christina Ricci. Pic/AFP

"I was in second grade, and they brought in sheets of lines and stuff into music class, and they said, 'We're putting on a Christmas pageant, and here's the pageant we're doing, and read these lines,' " she said, reported People.

"The second I saw them and started reading them and participating, I remember sitting there by myself and being like, 'Oh, I know how to do this. And nobody else here does.' And I just was like, 'Oh, that's so crazy. I know exactly what he wants, and this kid over here can't do it.' In that moment, I felt like I had found my thing," she added.

"I just had a shorthand into understanding what was needed to do that work as a kid," she shared.

Ricci was discovered by a local critic in that Christmas play, and she went on to make her film debut in 1990's Mermaids alongside Cher and Winona Ryder. Then, in 1991, she played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. Her other child roles included parts in Casper, Now and Then and Sleepy Hollow, according to People.

Conan O'Brien said that he thinks it is seen kids often knows their "super power early," however, Ricci shared, "You do see people who are lost and just have no idea what their special thing is, and that's very sad. As a parent, I have a real fear of that happening to my kids." She's mom to son Freddie, 10, and daughter Cleopatra, 3, as per the outlet.

"I just mean you have to think about all the pitfalls," she said, adding, "And I guess also having been someone who that happened for very early, I would love for them to have that because it's such a relief, and I really have seen how lucky I was to find it so early."

O'Brien asked if she was comfortable with her kids going into show business, "I go back and forth," Ricci said. "My son has shown a lot of interest in it. I think he'd be very good at it." But she noted that logistically, because she works full time, she wouldn't be able to go to set with him.

"Also, it's risky," she added. "Who knows if he's going to handle it that well," she added, reported People.

