Clint Eastwood to direct thriller 'Juror #2'; Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette circling lead roles

Clint Eastwood. Pic/AFP

Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood is developing a new thriller movie with frequent collaborator Warner Bros.

Actors Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are in negotiations to feature in the movie, titled "Juror #2", according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The story takes place during a murder trial and follows a juror, to be played by Hoult, who realises that he may have caused the victim's death.

He must decide whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in. Collette is in talks for the role of the prosecutor.

Eastwood, who last directed the 2021 Western drama 'Cry Macho', will helm from a script by Jonathan Abrams.

The 92-year-old filmmaker will also produce the project alongside Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier and Matt Skiena. Executive producers are Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell.

Warner Bros is close to greenlighting the project, with a production start eyed for June, following Eastwood's 93rd birthday on May 31.

