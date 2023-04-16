Breaking News
Clint Eastwood to direct thriller 'Juror #2'; Nicholas Hoult, Toni Collette circling lead roles

Updated on: 16 April,2023 08:57 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
PTI |

He must decide whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in. Collette is in talks for the role of the prosecutor

Clint Eastwood. Pic/AFP


Hollywood veteran Clint Eastwood is developing a new thriller movie with frequent collaborator Warner Bros.


Actors Nicholas Hoult and Toni Collette are in negotiations to feature in the movie, titled "Juror #2", according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.
The story takes place during a murder trial and follows a juror, to be played by Hoult, who realises that he may have caused the victim's death.



He must decide whether to manipulate the jury to save himself, or reveal the truth and turn himself in. Collette is in talks for the role of the prosecutor.


Eastwood, who last directed the 2021 Western drama 'Cry Macho', will helm from a script by Jonathan Abrams.

The 92-year-old filmmaker will also produce the project alongside Adam Goodman, Tim Moore, Jessica Meier and Matt Skiena. Executive producers are Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Jeremy Bell.

Warner Bros is close to greenlighting the project, with a production start eyed for June, following Eastwood's 93rd birthday on May 31. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

 

