From ticketing app crashing, to people using multiple phones to book spots—fans share their experience of trying to grab a ticket of Coldplay’s India gigs that sold out in seconds

How did a large section of India’s youth spend their Sunday noon? Glued to their phones, each hoping that they will be among the few lucky ones to grab a ticket to Coldplay’s upcoming India concerts slated for January 18 and 19. What followed in the next few minutes was such fan frenzy that the popular British band announced a third concert in Mumbai at the same venue—DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai—on January 21.