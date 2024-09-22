Breaking News
RPI (A) should get 10 to 12 seats to contest elections: Ramdas Athawale
WR to operate mega block of over 6 hours on intervening night Sept 23-24
Dharavi mosque demolition protest: Mumbai Police arrests 3 after agitation
Thane: 5-year-old girl killed, three injured after ceiling plaster collapses
Adani Airports experience temporary lounge service disruptions
shot-button
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > When the time arrived we were logged out Fans share experience of trying to get Coldplay tickets

'When the time arrived, we were logged out': Fans share experience of trying to get Coldplay tickets

Premium

Updated on: 23 September,2024 06:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sonia Lulla | sonia.lulla@mid-day.com

Top

From ticketing app crashing, to people using multiple phones to book spots—fans share their experience of trying to grab a ticket of Coldplay’s India gigs that sold out in seconds

'When the time arrived, we were logged out': Fans share experience of trying to get Coldplay tickets

Pic/Instagram

How did a large section of India’s youth spend their Sunday noon? Glued to their phones, each hoping that they will be among the few lucky ones to grab a ticket to Coldplay’s upcoming India concerts slated for January 18 and 19. What followed in the next few minutes was such fan frenzy that the popular British band announced a third concert in Mumbai at the same venue—DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai—on January 21.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

coldplay bollywood news Entertainment News mumbai navi mumbai dy patil stadium

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK