The story follows multiple teenage bands in alternate worlds (Sekai) who must help a depressed version of Miku—who has lost her voice—regain her ability to sing

Film: Colourful Stage The Movie: A Miku Who Can’t Sing

Cast: Saki Fujita, Ruriko Noguchi, Kento Itō, Rui Tanabe, Akina, Yui Ogura, Mayu Yoshioka, Ai Furihata, Rina Honnizumi, Tomomi Jiena Sumi, Fumiya Imai, Daisuke Hirose, Hina Kino, Machico, Shunichi Toki, Tomori Kusunoki, Rui Tanabe, Minori Suzuki, Hinata Satō

Director: Hiroyuki Hata

Rating: 2/5

Runtime: 110 min

This first feature film with popular fictional character, Hatsune Miku, a globally popular vocaloid (a singing voice synthesizer software product) that was introduced in 2007, based on a mobile rhythm game, Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage!, is a confusing anime adventure.

In the game, twenty teenagers discover the existence of “Sekai”, an alternate world made from people’s feelings. The teenagers grouped in a band of five members each have their own version of Miku. The film follows the same plot but without much backstory. Each band is unaware of the other’s existence. The sudden appearance of Miku, of a different design than the teenagers have seen, is what brings the different strands together.

Various versions of Hatsune Miku exist as virtual idols adored by fans across Japan. This virtual character performed on stage at Coachella in 2024 and also opened for Lady Gaga's U.S. tour as early as in 2014.

This new version of Miku who has lost her ability to sing ... threatens the existence of all versions of Miku. This Miku which looks depressed is trying to reach people who are depressed. Miku believes that she has to understand these people in order to reach those who are cut of the same cloth, in her world. Street performer Ichika, grounded in the tangible world, is the one to help her rediscover her song.

The film introduces six new tracks that are not from the game.The film flips between 5 different groups of characters while they unintentionally work toward helping Miku regain her ability to sing. The entire build-up is for a third act which encompasses a string of musical performances.

Animation and character designs are interesting. Characters are color coded to indicate feelings. Even the style of music is matched for different Sekai. It’s interesting to learn about Miku and her objectives but the narrative shifts from one band to the another in abrupt cuts, makes it difficult to follow the story. The large number of characters, haphazard plotting, confusing terminology makes the going difficult.

The musical numbers though, manage to keep you invested. The inventive soundtrack is the heart of this film.

This is a fairly spirited musical drama with some striking visuals. It’s dense narrative though could challenge newcomers.