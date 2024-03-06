Chris Evans explained during an Emerald City Comic Con panel that why he believes that comics deserve more credit than they get

Chris Evans. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Comic book movies don't get the credit they deserve: Chris Evans x 00:00

Hollywood star Chris Evans says it is not easy to make comic book movies and they deserve more credit than they get. The actor, who featured as Captain America as well as Avengers franchise, spoke about comic book movies during an appearance at Emerald City Con 2024, reported Total Film. "Comic book movies in general, for whatever reason, don't always get the credit I think they deserve. They are these big, giant movies.

There's a lot of cooks in the kitchen. But the empirical evidence is in: They are not easy to make. If it was easier, there would be a lot more good ones. I'm not throwing shade! I've been a part of a few that missed. It happens. "Making a movie is tough. More cooks in the kitchen doesn't make it easier."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I don't want to highlight specific films in the Marvel catalogue but some of them are phenomenal. Like independently, objectively great movies, and I think they deserve a little more credit," the actor said. The actor's personal favourite is 2014's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' which marked his second solo outing as Captain America.

"It's my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of. It's not just for the movie itself but the experience. The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you're stepping into and as a result you're playing defense and you're playing not to lose. When 'Winter Solider' came around, we were playing to win. And it's the first movie with the Russo Brothers."

"We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I've had in my Marvel run," he said. Evans exited the Marvel Cinematic Universe after 2019's "Endgame" where Evans' Captain America hands over his shield to Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever