Coming home, for Falu

Indian-origin Grammy winner arrives in the country for her four-city tour; discusses keeping desi music at the heart of her albums
Falu
Falu’s has been a frequent name in Hollywood circles. The Indian singer based in America has found herself among the Grammy nominees on two occasions, one of which led to a victory. Indian cultures and music styles are prominently represented in the works of Falu, who is currently in the country for a four-city tour.
Ahead of boarding her flight to the city, she connects with mid-day to discuss her plans for this leg.
Edited excerpts from the interview:
How has your preparation for the tour been, and what are you looking forward to?
I was born and raised in Mumbai. Once an Indian, always an Indian. The fabric of India is always on my skin, and soul. My work is always representative of the things that I have learnt from my motherland, my ancestors, and gurus. When I came to America, I wanted to keep that identity alive, because I was so proud of it. I didn’t want to lose my roots, which I loved dearly. That is what helped me pave the way to [success]. Without my roots, I would be lost. Classical folk, thumris, and ghazals, are all part of my DNA. For this leg, we begin with a concert in Mumbai. I will [perform] the music that has nurtured me. We then move to Ahmedabad, Pune, and Goa, and return for another concert in Mumbai. Over 20 days, we will have five performances. I will also conduct a few masterclasses. All the material for the concert will be [music] from my albums. There are thumri, kajaris, and acoustic songs. And then, there will be some Bollywood music as well.
Having been nominated for the Grammys over the years, how has your music evolved, and how was that change instrumental in your win this year?
It all started when I became a mother, and saw my son struggling to understand his identity in America. [My album] Falu’s Bazaar was my effort in telling him how original he is. My second album, A Colourful World, explored a bigger topic — it stemmed from the death of George Floyd. My child was eight, and the children in America were scared. Children of colour can worry [about] being killed by a cop. I wanted to write an album for all the children. Colouring is a big part of our lives. My idea was to establish that when all colours of a [pack of] crayons can live together peacefully, people of all colours can do so too if we don’t indulge in conflict. I suppose, since it addressed a global [subject], it spoke to everyone.
As someone who has put Indian music on the global map, do you have any suggestions for Indian musicians?
Everyone’s journey is different. I have had gurus teaching me w ell — telling me what a raga or ghazal is. Some people may not have access to the legendary teachers that I had access to. If you don’t have it, you need to go deep into your study. A musician must believe in his or her music.
