Cosby civil jury almost reaches verdict, but will have to start over

Nine of the 12 jurors must agree to reach a verdict on each issue. The plaintiff, Judy Huth, has sued Cosby for allegedly molesting her at the Playboy Mansion when she was 16, in 1975

Bill Cosby

After nearly arriving at a verdict, the jury in Bill Cosby’s civil trial will have to start their deliberations again on Monday morning. The unusual twist came at the end of the second day of deliberations in Santa Monica Superior Court.

According to reports, at the end of the day on Friday, the jury informed Judge Craig Karlan that they had reached a verdict on eight of the questions. The only unanswered question pertained to whether Cosby acted with “malice, oppression or fraud”, which would trigger punitive damages if they answered yes. The jurors will now resume deliberations on Monday morning. But they will have to start their discussions all over again—potentially wiping out the verdicts on the eight questions—because the foreperson had to be excused due to a pre-planned trip. An alternate juror will be seated on Monday to take her place.

