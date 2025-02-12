Breaking News
Updated on: 12 February,2025 07:28 AM IST  |  Washington
Ridley shared that she is not opposed to becoming an Avenger and joining Marvel's MCU in the future. She recently returned to the Star Wars franchise

Daisy Ridley. Pic/AFP

Actor Daisy Ridley has returned to the Star Wars universe to reprise her role of Rey. She shared an update on the script of the sequel film.


She said that he "feels really good" that writer George Nolfi is putting together the Star Wars sequel script for the film, which is set to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, reported Deadline.


"I have not read the latest script, but I know what's happening, and I know the story, and I think what feels really good is that George is a phenomenal writer," said Ridley, adding, "I think we're making sure that this story is the best way, this script is the best way to tell the story."


She continued, "And I think it will be worthwhile for everyone watching it, and I am very excited."

Ridley first played the role of Rey in 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'. She reprised the role in 2017's 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' and 2019's 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker', as per the outlet.

Ridley shared that she is not opposed to becoming an Avenger and joining Marvel's MCU in the future.

"Look, I'm open to loads of stuff," she said. "I work with this amazing second AD called Matthew Sharp, and he texts me cause he's doing Avengers, and he goes, 'If they call.' So I was like, 'If they call, absolutely.' I then of course love Batman, love The Penguin. I'm a fan of so many sorts of films. Yeah, I'm open to everything," she added, reported Deadline.

Last year, Ridley talked about the criticism she faced after joining the Star Wars universe.

"It's still upsetting," said Ridley on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. "You don't want people to feel like you've not served the thing they're a fan of. But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive... it felt like the first one everyone was responsive in the same way. The second, super divisive. The last one, super divisive. It didn't change how I felt about it," she added, according to Deadline.

