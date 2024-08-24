Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona are set to headline writer-director Michael Covino’s Splitsville. The comedy explores the complexities of an open marriage

Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona

Listen to this article Dakota, Adria to team up x 00:00

Dakota Johnson and Adria Arjona are set to headline writer-director Michael Covino’s Splitsville. The comedy, which explores the complexities of an open marriage, also stars Covino and his long-time writing collaborator, Kyle Marvin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marvin plays Carey, a man whose wife Ashley (Arjona) wants a divorce. He turns to his friends Julie (Johnson) and Paul (Covino) for guidance, to discover that their secret to happiness lies in an open marriage. When Carey attempts to adopt this lifestyle with Ashley, it leads to unforeseen complications, throwing all their relationships into disarray.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever