Daniel Craig walks out of Sgt Rock

Updated on: 21 February,2025 07:14 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
The war movie, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is part of the DC Universe

Daniel Craig walks out of Sgt Rock

Daniel Craig

This might come across as a heartbreak for the fans of Hollywood star Daniel Craig as the actor isn’t joining the DC Universe.


The actor has dropped out from the line-up for the title role in Sgt Rock, the DC Comics adaptation from director Luca Guadagnino, and screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes. The reason behind Craig’s exit is not yet clear.


(From left) Italian director Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig. Pics/AFP(From left) Italian director Luca Guadagnino and Daniel Craig. Pics/AFP


Guadagnino is known for the film, Queer (2024). News of Craig’s possible involvement first broke in November, but a source with knowledge of the project notes that the actor never formally committed to making it.

As per reports, the character, who debuted in 1959, isn’t a classical superhero; rather, he’s a non-commissioned officer in the US army who leads his unit, Easy Company, through the European theatre of World War II. He eventually becomes the chief of staff for Lex Luthor. 

DC Studios co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are said to be excited about the film as a straightforward war picture, and see it as a chance to demonstrate the wide breadth of content they intend to make under the DC banner. They are already seeking another actor for the title role.

Craig’s work in Queer won him some of the best reviews of his career, though it did not ultimately translate to major nominations for awards season. The James Bond actor will next appear as detective Benoit Blanc in Wake Up Dead Man, the third film in writer-director Rian Johnson’s Knives Out mystery films. He’s also attached to star opposite Charlize Theron in Two for the Money for director Justin Lin and Apple Studios.

Guadagnino’s prolific run of films will continue this October with the Julia Roberts thriller, After the Hunt. He’s also set to direct a new adaptation of American Psycho with Austin Butler.

daniel craig hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

