Daniel Radcliffe was original lead for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

Updated on: 11 March,2023 03:53 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Movie bosses believed that casting Daniel, 33, would secure the necessary funding to make the project based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel but it turned out not to be the case

Daniel Radcliffe. Pic/AFP


'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe was originally cast in the lead role for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.


Screenwriter Lesley Paterson has revealed that the 'Harry Potter' actor was set to play the role of Paul Baumer in one of his first film projects after the wizardry franchise came to an end in 2011, reports 'Female First UK'.



Movie bosses believed that casting Daniel, 33, would secure the necessary funding to make the project based on Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel but it turned out not to be the case.


Lesley told the 'Daily Mirror' newspaper: "When we optioned the book 16 years ago, the landscape was so different. There's no way you could have done a German-language film and raised any money for it."

Also read: Oscars 2023 ceremony theme revealed

"So we decided pretty early on, we would probably have to pitch it as English speaking with a German accent. And we thought, 'What names are going to raise finance?' And at that time, Daniel Radcliffe was coming off the back of Harry Potter," Lesley added.

As per 'Female First UK', Lesley explained how Daniel's name alone was not enough to generate funding for the film as it was the 'Harry Potter' brand that had made him so well known.

The 42-year-old triathlete said: "We realised pretty quickly that although he's a wonderful actor, he wasn't right for this and his name actually didn't raise any finance."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

