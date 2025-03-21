Dark Nuns movie review: Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been drama shows exorcism female style

Exorcism with two nuns actively involved, this film is yet another variation, albeit a Korean one, on William Friedkin’s ‘The Exorcist’ story

Cast: Song Hye-kyo, Jeon Yeo-been, Lee Jin-uk, Moon Woo-jin, Huh Joon-ho, Kim Kuk-hee, Shin Jae-hwi, Gang Dong-won

Director: Kwon Hyeok-jae

Rating: 3/5

Runtime: 115 min.

Exorcism with two nuns actively involved, this film is yet another variation, albeit a Korean one, on William Friedkin’s ‘The Exorcist’ story. So far we’ve seen horror movies with Priests (excommunicated or otherwise) playing the exorcist. But this Korean import finds a fresh way to approach the subgenre.

A young boy, Hee-Joon (Moon Woo-jin) is demonically possessed. When a priest is unable to arrive in time to help him, two young nuns, Sister Junia (Song Hye-kyo) and Sister Michaela (Jeon Yeo-been) take matters into their own hands despite being forbidden. The Church rules clearly state that the practice must be carried out by a qualified male. They must confront the terrifying cost of their sacrilegious actions, and save the boy at all costs.

Though conventional and stereotypical, Dark Nuns has nice unique touches that make it an enjoyable watch. There are plenty of twists and turns in the race to save the boy. The scenes of possession have a visual style that is different from the commonplace. The nuns don’t carry a small bottle of holy water they have a gas can full of it.

Junia and Michaela have their own demons and doubts to deal with. Junia, has a terminal illness, while Michaela suffers from disturbing visions and uses tarot cards to understand them. Junia also doesn’t entirely believe in possession, while Michaela very much does. Both characters have complex arcs and therefore retain credibility.

The issue of patriarchy within the church is prominently highlighted in the film. They are often marginalized and their endeavors are overshadowed by the authority of the priests. Initially enigmatic, “Dark Nuns”

offers a captivating narrative that eventually becomes clear and engrossing. The film’s narrative, driven by strong female characters, challenges traditional diktats. The evocative visuals and meticulously crafted soundscapes enhance the emotional depth of the story. “Dark Nuns” effectively delivers moments of suspense and intrigue, ensuring an engaging viewing experience.