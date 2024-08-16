Touching, poignant and profound, this debut documentary brings to light the suppressed emotions and recriminations going through the minds of families caught up in the prison system

Daughters movie review

Film: Daughters (Netflix)

Directors: Angela Patton, Natalie Rae

Rating: 3.5/5

Runtime: 102 min

Directors Angela Patton and Natalie Rae focus their documentary on a unique program that aims at bringing together estranged daughters with their respective incarcerated Dads. So, we as an audience become privy to four young girls preparing for a special Daddy Daughter Dance in the 'Date with Dad’, a unique fatherhood program in a Washington, D.C., jail.

Angela Patton created a first-of-its-kind program in Richmond, Virginia, to bring girls and their incarcerated fathers together in a well-coordinated environment that would make the fathers and daughters feel cherished and connected. The program became impactful enough that other prisons were willing to emulate it. Featured at Sundance 2024 and Hot Docs festival, this documentary has already packed in a lot of love and awards along its way to this Netflix release.

Touching, poignant and profound, this debut documentary brings to light the suppressed emotions and recriminations going through the minds of families caught up in the prison system. The ‘Date with Dads’ program was meant to give daughters and their incarcerated Dads a chance to connect on their daughters' terms. The documentary sets out to explore how a prison sentence can strip families of their dignity, installing fears and alienating members to such an extent that they never reconcile.

A group of incarcerated fathers are promised the opportunity to have a dance with their young daughters provided they are selected after they undergo some sessions on fatherhood with a counsellor. While that is on we are individually introduced to the featured daughters some of whom are desperate to meet their fathers and others who are not. 5-year-old Aubrey, 10-year-old Santana, 11-year-old Ja’Ana, and 15-year-old Raziah long for their fathers to return home, and are part of a program called Girls for a Change which orchestrates a one-day “Date with Dad,” where the girls and their fathers get the chance to hug, share a meal, and dress up for a dance within the prison gym. The narrative takes us through the preparation and anticipation faced by both sides as they are readied for their big bonding moment.

We are not made privy as to why the fathers are in prison so its not for us to wonder whether the youngsters might actually be better off without their dads? The film is entirely about the lead-up to that one magnificent moment of connection experienced by the Dad’s and their Daughters and it doesn’t bother to be more than that. The aim is of course noble but when presented without the context of the crime, it does feel like a rather half-hearted effort at reform.

Patton and Rae’s film tackles the uncomfortable subject with a concentrated gaze. The film tracks the innocent children who become collateral damage during the lengthy process of systemic reformation. Patton and Rae make sure to show the girls playing with others like normal kids do. It’s an attempt to contrast their innocence against the serious issues faced by their fathers. The children and parents trust the directors enough to talk openly about these sensitive experiences. The visuals are strong, the discussions are meaningful and the conversations are insightful. “Daughters” studies family separation and its effects on the next generation with a compassionate gaze and lends hope to the victims for a chance at reuniting with their loved ones in the future.