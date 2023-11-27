Bowie’s lyric sheet expected to fetch $126,000 at auction

David Bowie

Legendary rock singer David Bowie’s memorabilia is currently being sold at an exorbitant cost, with one of his lyric sheets marked at over $126,000.



According to a BBC report, the song-sheet includes lyrics for the tracks Rock ‘n’ Roll suicide and Suffragette city, two songs that featured on Bowie’s 1972 album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

The outlet reported that the sheet includes some of Bowie’s corrections, drafts and notes, which were given to its original owner by Bowie himself.

It was previously part of the exhibition dedicated to the musician that was launched at London’s V&A Museum and toured the world between 2013 and 2018. A similar sheet for the star’s song Starman was previously sold at the same auction house.

This latest sheet will go on sale on November 29. Other Bowie items in the auction include original recordings of Shadowman, along with signed albums and rare singles.

