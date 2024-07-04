Ahead of the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman recalls being convinced he wouldn’t be chosen for role after “underwhelming” audition

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman has reminisced about how kindly Marvel head Kevin Feige treated him after his “underwhelming” audition for the superhero Wolverine. Jackman told Entertainment Weekly that he was utterly convinced he had blown his audition for the role in 2000’s X-Men film.

The Marvel Studios head honcho Feige was then a producer’s assistant. He invited Jackman to dinner with him and the screenwriter, and drove Jackman to the airport after.“I said, Kevin, we all know I’m not getting the part. You don’t have to do dinner. But no, he sat in there and had a steak dinner with me and then drove me to the airport. I’ll never forget it. That was the nicest thing. I thought, I’ll never see him again.”

Jackman ended up as Wolverine, playing the character nine times ahead of the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine.

The Hollywood star gained the spotlight as Wolverine in the X-Men film series, which got him a Guinness World Record for “longest career as a live-action Marvel character” until 2022.

Deadpool & Wolverine brings Jackman alongside Ryan Reynolds in Disney’s first R-rated film, and is tracking to open to $165 million over its July 26-28 weekend.

