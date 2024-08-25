Denzel Washington hints at retirement after Gladiator II

The Academy Award winner said he was inspired by Scott’s upcoming sequel, Gladiator II, which is set to release on November 22 in theatres, while hinting that he’s nearing the end of his acting career

Denzel Washington. Pic/AFP

Hollywood star Denzel Washington has hinted at retiring from the world of cinema after Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and said that there are very few films left for him to make that he is interested in.

The Academy Award winner said he was inspired by Scott’s upcoming sequel, Gladiator II, which is set to release on November 22 in theatres, while hinting that he’s nearing the end of his acting career.

“There are very few films left for me to make that I’m interested in, and I have to be inspired by the filmmaker, and I was tremendously inspired by Ridley,” he told in an interview after last working with the filmmaker in the American Gangster (2009).

“We had a great go-round the first [time] and here we are. He’s engaged. He’s excited about life and his next film. He’s an inspiration. We should all want to feel like that at 86,” added Washington.

Scott said the long-awaited sequel to his Oscar-winning 2000 movie is “the best thing I’ve ever made.” Paul Mescal stars as Lucius, who enters the Coliseum years after witnessing Maximus (played in the original by Russell Crowe) die at the hands of his uncle, Emperor Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in Gladiator II.

