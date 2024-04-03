Monkey Man actors Sobhita, Sikandar join actor-turned-director Dev for his action thriller’s première at Grauman Chinese theatre in LA

While the Indian audience will have to wait for sometime before Monkey Man can make its way to theatres, Dev Patel’s maiden directorial venture is only a day away from its US release. On Wednesday, the action thriller had its premiere at the iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher, who play pivotal roles in the film, flew out on April 2 to attend the premiere.

Before heading to the US, Kher spoke to mid-day, expressing his excitement for the event. He said, “I am so excited to reunite with the entire cast and crew, and see the film together at the premiere. We got a phenomenal response at the SXSW [South by Southwest Film Festival] last month. Now, there is a sense of excitement for the film’s release.” Kher and Dhulipala are staring at a hectic week ahead as they will begin press interactions today, followed by a team dinner. Over the next few days, the cast will travel across the US promoting Monkey Man.

Going by the early reviews, Patel has scored a winner with his directorial debut. The violent action thriller follows the journey of a man, portrayed by the actor-director, who embarks on a mission to avenge his mother’s death that was caused by corrupt leaders. His quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed.