Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Won’t succumb to pressure, says Amol Kirtikar
Exclusive: RoRo could damage protected Vasai fort
Navi Mumbai: Why veteran cop turned kidnapper
Mumbai: Digital fines won’t curb corruption, say citizens
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Eknath Shinde drops two MPs including party’s seniormost
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Let the bloodbath begin
<< Back to Elections 2024

Let the bloodbath begin

Updated on: 04 April,2024 05:27 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Top

Monkey Man actors Sobhita, Sikandar join actor-turned-director Dev for his action thriller’s première at Grauman Chinese theatre in LA

Let the bloodbath begin

Dev Patel

Listen to this article
Let the bloodbath begin
x
00:00

While the Indian audience will have to wait for sometime before Monkey Man can make its way to theatres, Dev Patel’s maiden directorial venture is only a day away from its US release. On Wednesday, the action thriller had its premiere at the iconic Grauman’s Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Sobhita Dhulipala and Sikandar Kher, who play pivotal roles in the film, flew out on April 2 to attend the premiere.



Before heading to the US, Kher spoke to mid-day, expressing his excitement for the event. He said, “I am so excited to reunite with the entire cast and crew, and see the film together at the premiere. We got a phenomenal response at the SXSW [South by Southwest Film Festival] last month. Now, there is a sense of excitement for the film’s release.” Kher and Dhulipala are staring at a hectic week ahead as they will begin press interactions today, followed by a team dinner. Over the next few days, the cast will travel across the US promoting Monkey Man. 


Going by the early reviews, Patel has scored a winner with his directorial debut. The violent action thriller follows the journey of a man, portrayed by the actor-director, who embarks on a mission to avenge his mother’s death that was caused by corrupt leaders. His quest for vengeance takes an unexpected turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

dev patel sobhita dhulipala sikander kher bollywood news Entertainment News
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK