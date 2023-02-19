DGA Awards: 'The Daniels' take home top prize, 'Euphoria' honoured with Best Drama Series

The top prize at the recently concluded Directors Guild of America awards - that of the Best Theatrical Feature was bagged by 'The Daniels' - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the duo behind the sci-fi comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

The top prize at the recently concluded Directors Guild of America awards - that of the Best Theatrical Feature was bagged by 'The Daniels' - Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the duo behind the sci-fi comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'. 'The Daniels' became the third directing duo ever to win, reports 'Variety'.

'The Daniels' beat out Steven Spielberg, who holds the record for the most nominations and wins, at 13 and three, respectively. Spielberg was gunning for his fourth trophy, for the semi-autobiographical 'The Fabelmans'. "This has been an incredible year for our little film that somehow keeps going," Kwan said, quoted by 'Variety'.



This was the first DGA Award nomination for the filmmakers. The DGA boasts a voting body of around 19,000 members. Over its 75-year history, the DGA Awards has been the most reliable barometer for the Oscars' best director prize. Only eight DGA winners have failed to walk away with the Academy Award, most recently Sam Mendes (1917), who lost to Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) in 2020.

'Euphoria' executive producer and director Sam Levinson won the award for dramatic series. "I couldn't be more grateful for the ability to do this job," Levinson said. This was Levinson's first DGA Award nomination and first win. Bill Hader won the comedy award for directing the 'Barry' episode '710N'. This is his third DGA award, having also won the category in 2019 and 2020.



In the limited series/TV movie category, Helen Shaver won for 'Station Eleven'. Having started her career as an actor, Shaver recounted her journey to becoming a director. 'Variety' further states that in the first-time theatrical feature film category, which was renamed this year in honour of legendary filmmaker Michael Apted, 'Aftersun' director Charlotte Wells won the award.



Here's the complete list of winners:



Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Theatrical Feature Film: Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.



Best Drama Series: 'Euphoria'



Best Comedy Series: '710N'



Best Commercial: Somesuch, Inc.



Outstanding Directorial Achievement for a First-Time Theatrical Feature Film Director: Charlotte Wells for 'Aftersun'



Best Movie for Television and Limited Series: 'Station Eleven'



Best Reality Program: Running Wild with Bear Grylls, "Florence Pugh in the Volcanic Rainforests of Costa Rica"



Best Children's Program: Best Foot Forward, "Halloween" (Apple TV+)



Best Documentary: 'Fire of Love'



Variety/Talk/News/Sports - Specials: 'The 75th Annual Tony Awards'.



Variety/Talk/News/Sports- Regularly Scheduled Programming: Saturday Night Live, "Host and Musical Guest Jack Harlow".