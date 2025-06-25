Zohran Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair and NYC mayoral nominee, once convinced his mother to reject directing Harry Potter in favor of The Namesake. His emotional clarity at age 14 helped shape one of her most acclaimed films

Mira Nair and Zohran Mamdani

Listen to this article Did you know? NYC mayor nominee Zohran Mamdani made mom Mira Nair reject Harry Potter and direct The Namesake x 00:00

Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair's son, Zohran Mamdani, has made history. He may soon become the next mayor of New York City, having been nominated in the Democratic mayoral primary after Andrew Cuomo conceded the race.

Mira Nair rejected Harry Potter on son's advice

But did you know that this 33-year-old had a pivotal role in shaping one of Mira Nair’s most iconic films—The Namesake? He was the reason she pursued the Irrfan Khan-starrer when faced with a very difficult choice.

Though Zohran didn’t follow in his mother’s footsteps to become a filmmaker, he’s always had an eye for talent and storytelling. Years ago, when Mira Nair was considering adapting Jhumpa Lahiri's novel The Namesake for the screen, she received another tempting offer: to direct the fifth Harry Potter film (Order of the Phoenix).

Zohran, a huge Harry Potter fan, became Mira’s sounding board. Torn between two compelling projects, Mira turned to her 14-year-old son for guidance.

“I was a month away from shooting The Namesake when they offered me Harry Potter. I asked my son what I should do, and he said to me: ‘Mamma, many good directors can make Harry Potter, but only you can make The Namesake.’ It was such a clear statement,” she said.

She had also revealed that it was her son who convinced her to cast Kal Penn in the movie who went on to play the role of Irrfan Khan and Tabu's son in the film.

About Zohran Mamdani

Indian-origin lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani stunned political observers in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, upsetting former governor Andrew Cuomo.

A state assemblyman from Queens, Zohran is the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and political theorist Mahmood Mamdani. He declared victory in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done.’ My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.

In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it’s done.



My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it.



I am honored to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City. pic.twitter.com/AgW0Z30xw1 — Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@ZohranKMamdani) June 25, 2025

Zohran, a democratic socialist, was born in Uganda and raised in New York City.

His campaign website highlights his fight for working-class communities—both inside and outside the legislature. His efforts include:

Hunger striking with taxi drivers, resulting in $450 million in transformative debt relief

Securing over $100 million in the state budget for increased subway service

Supporting a fare-free bus pilot

Organising New Yorkers to defeat a proposed dirty power plant