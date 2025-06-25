Breaking News
Axiom-4 mission: SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 35.02 per cent capacity
Mumbai: Mother Mary School in Nalasopara receives bomb threat, students evacuated
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Did you know NYC mayor nominee Zohran Mamdani made mom Mira Nair reject Harry Potter and direct The Namesake

Did you know? NYC mayor nominee Zohran Mamdani made mom Mira Nair reject Harry Potter and direct The Namesake

Updated on: 25 June,2025 12:12 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Zohran Mamdani, son of filmmaker Mira Nair and NYC mayoral nominee, once convinced his mother to reject directing Harry Potter in favor of The Namesake. His emotional clarity at age 14 helped shape one of her most acclaimed films

Did you know? NYC mayor nominee Zohran Mamdani made mom Mira Nair reject Harry Potter and direct The Namesake

Mira Nair and Zohran Mamdani

Listen to this article
Did you know? NYC mayor nominee Zohran Mamdani made mom Mira Nair reject Harry Potter and direct The Namesake
x
00:00

Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair's son, Zohran Mamdani, has made history. He may soon become the next mayor of New York City, having been nominated in the Democratic mayoral primary after Andrew Cuomo conceded the race.

Mira Nair rejected Harry Potter on son's advice


But did you know that this 33-year-old had a pivotal role in shaping one of Mira Nair’s most iconic films—The Namesake? He was the reason she pursued the Irrfan Khan-starrer when faced with a very difficult choice.


Though Zohran didn’t follow in his mother’s footsteps to become a filmmaker, he’s always had an eye for talent and storytelling. Years ago, when Mira Nair was considering adapting Jhumpa Lahiri's novel The Namesake for the screen, she received another tempting offer: to direct the fifth Harry Potter film (Order of the Phoenix).

Zohran, a huge Harry Potter fan, became Mira’s sounding board. Torn between two compelling projects, Mira turned to her 14-year-old son for guidance.

“I was a month away from shooting The Namesake when they offered me Harry Potter. I asked my son what I should do, and he said to me: ‘Mamma, many good directors can make Harry Potter, but only you can make The Namesake.’ It was such a clear statement,” she said.

She had also revealed that it was her son who convinced her to cast Kal Penn in the movie who went on to play the role of Irrfan Khan and Tabu's son in the film. 

About Zohran Mamdani

Indian-origin lawmaker Zohran Kwame Mamdani stunned political observers in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor, upsetting former governor Andrew Cuomo.

A state assemblyman from Queens, Zohran is the son of Indian filmmaker Mira Nair and political theorist Mahmood Mamdani. He declared victory in the Democratic mayoral primary on Tuesday night.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela: ‘It always seems impossible until it’s done.’ My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City,” Mamdani wrote in a post on X.

Zohran, a democratic socialist, was born in Uganda and raised in New York City.

His campaign website highlights his fight for working-class communities—both inside and outside the legislature. His efforts include:

Hunger striking with taxi drivers, resulting in $450 million in transformative debt relief

Securing over $100 million in the state budget for increased subway service

Supporting a fare-free bus pilot

Organising New Yorkers to defeat a proposed dirty power plant

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

mira nair new york city harry potter hollywood news Hollywood Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK