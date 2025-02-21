This meta-action sequel has good production value, the action sequences are done well, stunts look good but Hart is not the man for it

Die Hart 2: Die Harter movie review

Listen to this article Die Hart 2: Die Harter movie review- Kevin Hart & John Cena starrer is a spoof with no laughs x 00:00

Cast: Kevin Hart, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Ben Schwartz

Director: Eric Appel

Rating: 1/5

Runtime: 92 min

ADVERTISEMENT

Kevin Hart plays an imagined version of himself, as a super action movie star, embarking on a daring mission to cement his legacy as the greatest by planning an innovative film filled with unscripted, unexpected scenes. However, things take a turn for the worse.

Worse it is…Hart is no action star and his attempts at grandstanding fail to reap rich dividends. This meta-action sequel has good production value, the action sequences are done well, stunts look good but Hart is not the man for it. His motor-mouthed attempt at spoofing great action stars fails to come good. The attempts at comedy are pitiful and tedious. The humour has more misses than hits. Many of the jokes fall flat, lacking in sharpness and wit.The comedic timing also seems off. The writing is plain dumb.

This is a bold attempt to catapult Hart into the realm of action stardom. However, Hart fails to make it stick. Hart’s attempts to do his own stunts may be admirable, but the lack of conviction in executing them makes it feel like a dead weight. The supporting cast including John Travolta is criminally wasted.

The concept may be innovative but the film is not. It’s plotting is way too confusing. The storyline, while different in its premise, struggles to maintain coherence and engagement. The twist involving a vengeful plot from Hart’s past sounds over-imaginative. The film lacks momentum. The pacing is wayward and the interest flags right from the start. It’s hard to keep the audience invested in something so outlandish.