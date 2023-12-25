Breaking News
Mumbai cop killed after his throat gets slit by kite string in Vakola
Maharashtra reports 50 new Covid-19 cases; nine of them JN.1 infections
Maharashtra: Seven college students booked for attacking, injuring teen in Thane
Mumbai: Man killed, five injured in firing in Chunabhatti
WFI suspension: Sharad Pawar-led NCP calls it farce
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch dies in a car crash

Dixie Chicks’ founding member Laura Lynch dies in a car crash

Updated on: 25 December,2023 06:30 AM IST  |  Washington
Agencies |

Top

The country singer formed the Dixie Chicks, later renamed as the Chicks, in Dallas in 1988 with Robin Lynn Macy, and sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire

Dixie Chicks’ founding member Laura Lynch dies in a car crash

Laura Lynch

Listen to this article
Dixie Chicks’ founding member Laura Lynch dies in a car crash
x
00:00

Laura Lynch, the original member of the country music band, the Dixie Chicks, passed away in a fatal car accident, the authorities said. She was 65 years old. Lynch, who lived in Fort Worth, was driving on Route 62 near Cornudas, Texas, when a pick-up truck from the opposite direction hit her vehicle head-on, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Lynch died on the spot.


The country singer formed the Dixie Chicks, later renamed as the Chicks, in Dallas in 1988 with Robin Lynn Macy, and sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire. The band’s first two albums, Thank Heavens for Dale Evans (1990) and Little Ol’ Cowgirl (1992), featured the original quartet. Macy left the band in 1992. In 1993, the band performed at an inaugural ball for then-President Bill Clinton. In 1995, Lynch was let go from the group and replaced by Natalie Maines.


Reacting to the news of her death, the current band members said in a post on Instagram that they were “shocked and saddened”. The post read, “We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and travelling together. Laura was a bright light... Her infectious energy and humour gave a spark to the early days of our band.” 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK