Breaking News
Mumbai’s favourite BEST bus gets a new avatar
Mumbai Crime: The scamsters who targetted rich held
Mumbai: Juhu residents take the fight online, give alternatives
Mumbai Crime: Promised a job, woman sold for marriage at Rs 2L by insta friend
HSC exam begins in state with errors in the question paper

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > DNA World Tour Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May

'DNA World Tour': Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May

Updated on: 22 February,2023 08:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Iconic band 'Backstreet Boys' is all set to bring their 'DNA World Tour' to India in May, returning to the country after 13 years

'DNA World Tour': Backstreet Boys to perform in India in May

Pic Courtesy: IANS


Iconic band 'Backstreet Boys' is all set to bring their 'DNA World Tour' to India in May, returning to the country after 13 years. Brought to India by BookMyShow and Live Nation, the DNA World Tour celebrates 30 glorious years of the band's music and makes a stop in India after five years of globe-trotting.


Also Read: Backstreet Boys pay tribute to Aaron Carter



They will be performing in Mumbai and New Delhi. For the India leg, Backstreet Boys: DNA World Tour will play at Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4 and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi on May 5.

The Tour comes on the back of the boy-band favourite's tenth studio album 'DNA'.


Also Read: Backstreet Boys plan on returning to Las Vegas for concert series

AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson have been enthralling fans across the globe for over three decades and are expanding their massive world tour to India on popular demand.

The DNA World Tour celebrates their rich history of flawless choreography, harmony-laden vocal prowess and an arsenal of mega-watt hits such as 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' and 'As Long As You Love Me', along with the latest hits from their recent album 'DNA'.

Are you happy with MC Stan`s win on Bigg Boss 16?
hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz Entertainment News Entertainment Buzz Entertainment News Update Backstreet boys

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK