A key part of the movie is his relationship with his mentor, Roy Cohn. It also touches on Trump's troubled marriage with his first wife, Ivana, and includes a scene where he is accused of pushing her to the ground

Donald Trump

Listen to this article Donald Trump blasts The Apprentice biopic movie, labels the Sebastian Stan film 'cheap and defamatory' x 00:00

Donald Trump, the US Presidential candidate, posted a furious message about the upcoming Hollywood movie The Apprentice. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the movie stars Sebastian Stan as Trump and focuses on Trump's rise in New York's real estate world. A key part of the movie is his relationship with his mentor, Roy Cohn. It also touches on Trump's troubled marriage with his first wife, Ivana, and includes a scene where he is accused of pushing her to the ground and assaulting her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Donald Trump slams his biopic The Apprentice movie

Posting on his social media platform, Truth Social, Donald Trump slammed the movie as "fake and classless." He claimed he had a great relationship with Ivana up until her death. Trump also called the film a "cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job" aimed at influencing the US elections. He further mentioned that no one had asked for his permission to use his name. He stated, "It's a cheap, defamatory, and politically disgusting hatchet job, put out right before the 2024 Presidential Election, to try and hurt the Greatest Political Movement in the History of our Country, “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

“The writer of this pile of garbage, Gabe Sherman, a lowlife and talentless hack, who has long been widely discredited, knew that, but chose to ignore it. So sad that HUMAN SCUM, like the people involved in this hopefully unsuccessful enterprise, are allowed to say and do whatever they want in order to hurt a Political Movement, which is far bigger than any of us,” the ex-President concluded.

About 'The Apprentice' movie

The film is defined by the outlet as an "exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit." "It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty," Deadline added.

"Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers."The film will examine Donald's "efforts to build his real estate business" in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s. The title of the biopic alludes to the businessman's experience on reality television in the early 2000s.

Donald, 77, previously hosted 'The Apprentice' -- which ran from 2004 to 2017. He also appeared on the show's spin-off, 'The Celebrity Apprentice', until 2015. He was let go by NBC in 2015 after making controversial remarks about immigrants during his 2016 presidential campaign. Production on the new flick comes as Donald is embroiled in a slew of legal battles concerning his time in the White House.

(With inputs from ANI)