Ultimately, no criminal charges were brought against Hammer, who has maintained that all his relationships were consensual

Robert Downey Jr and Armie Hammer. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Downey Jr didn’t pay for my rehab: Hammer x 00:00

Hollywood actor Armie Hammer, who is known for his roles in Entourage (2015), Call Me by Your Name (2017), Death on the Nile (2022), and others, recently discussed the aftermath of the sexual abuse allegations made against him in 2021.

The actor recently appeared on a talk show by Piers Morgan during his press tour. As a result of the allegations, which included rape, engaging in cannibalism fantasies, and coercing partners into BDSM scenarios, the actor exited several projects, was dropped by his publicist and agent, and became the subject of an LAPD investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, no criminal charges were brought against Hammer, who has maintained that all his relationships were consensual. Despite the fallout, Hammer shared with Morgan that some of his former Hollywood colleagues reached out, including Robert Downey Jr. However, when asked about if the Iron Man star paid for his rehab, Hammer said, “He did not pay for me to go to rehab.”

When prodded about whether Downey has been “supportive”, Hammer eventually said, “I would say that yes, he has.” Morgan replied, “You don’t seem convinced, because that was well reported. Is that really not the case?” Hammer responded, “I don’t want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I’m incredibly grateful.”

Hammer said that Downey was helpful to him “in the way [when] anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues—whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs—decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and will help you. It’s amazing.”

Asked for the best advice Downey Jr gave him, Hammer said, “Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be okay.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever