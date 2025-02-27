Drake cancels shows due to scheduling conflict

Breaking News
Updated on: 27 February,2025 07:18 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Drake. Pic/AFP

Musician Drake has cancelled the remaining four sold-out shows on his Australia and New Zealand tour, the Anita Max Win Tour. The shows were postponed due to a scheduling conflict, Drake’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter. 


“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” said the rep. “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.”


The Canadian rapper had already completed shows in major cities like Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The four cancelled shows included ones in Auckland, Brisbane, and Sydney.


