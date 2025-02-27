“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” said the rep

Drake. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Drake cancels shows due to scheduling conflict x 00:00

Musician Drake has cancelled the remaining four sold-out shows on his Australia and New Zealand tour, the Anita Max Win Tour. The shows were postponed due to a scheduling conflict, Drake’s rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are actively working on rescheduling these dates along with adding some additional shows,” said the rep. “All tickets for the affected shows will remain valid for the new dates. Refunds will be available for those who prefer, but please note that as these shows are sold out, any refunded tickets will be released for sale.”

The Canadian rapper had already completed shows in major cities like Melbourne, Perth, Brisbane and Sydney. The four cancelled shows included ones in Auckland, Brisbane, and Sydney.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever