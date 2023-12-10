Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Make AC train fares same as first class’
Mumbai: Super 6 take small step towards big change
Maharashtra: 1930 cybercrime helpline recovered Rs 55-cr this year
Mumbai: BMC missing daily target to wash 650 km of roads
Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide
Mumbai: Two arrested for pushing 12-year-old into flesh trade
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Drew Barrymore tells why she hates men who nap a lot

Drew Barrymore tells why she hates men who nap a lot

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:35 AM IST  |  Los Angeles
IANS |

Top

The 48-year-old star did not reveal which of her previous boyfriends annoyed her with his habit of going to bed during the day

Drew Barrymore tells why she hates men who nap a lot

Drew Barrymore. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Drew Barrymore tells why she hates men who nap a lot
x
00:00

Actress Drew Barrymore said that she was left "sick to her stomach" when she dated a man who napped excessively.


The 48-year-old star did not reveal which of her previous boyfriends annoyed her with his habit of going to bed during the day.


Speaking on her show, she said, "I've said that I have a very strong opinion about them. I just had a relationship with a guy who just napped all the time. It made me sick to my stomach. Yeah, it was just always, he was so tired all the time and had to nap all the time. It's really about him."


The actress was being joined on her show by businesswoman Martha Stewart, who asked her if she would "date a man who didn't work and naps all the time," but the TV host reminded her that she didn't say she was thinking about a man who was unemployed specifically, reports aceshowbiz.com.

She said, "Did I say that out loud?"

Meanwhile, Martha admitted that she was partial to a having a "cat nap in the car" whenever she needs one.

The "Never Been Kissed" star previously addressed the notion of regular napping on her talk show, where she labelled the habit the most "unsexy" thing a person could do.

She said, "If you want, like, the unsexiest thing, take a nap. I'm thinking, 'That's unproductive daytime craziness.' I think it's bananas. I've never been able to nap in my life. Why do I feel this way, you guys? Why do I find napping so unsexy and unappealing? I must have dated a napper in my last lifetime and I'm still resentful or something."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

drew barrymore hollywood news Hollywood News Updates Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK