Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Dwayne Johnson chokes up as he says Asking for help is actually a superpower

Dwayne Johnson chokes up as he says, 'Asking for help is actually a superpower'

Updated on: 14 September,2024 07:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies

Dwayne Johnson recalled the time he was offered the role of the demigod character Maui, whom he first voiced in the animated action adventure, Moana (2016)

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is not afraid of asking for help when he needs it. During a promotional interaction for his upcoming film, Moana 2, he choked up as he said, “The idea of asking for help is actually a superpower.” The Fast X actor, 52, elaborated, “Masculinity, to me, is not being tough. It is not being a badass. Powerful masculinity is having the confidence to look inside and say, ‘This is what I’m feeling, and it is okay. Here is my chest. I’ll gladly rip it open to someone who can help me.’” 


Recalling the time he was offered the role of demigod character Maui, whom he first voiced in the animated action adventure, Moana (2016), he said, “I was like, ‘Okay, I know who this is.’” Johnson, who had previously dealt with conflicting messages about vulnerability during his growing-up years and facing loss in his own life, observed that his character is presentational, he puts on a show, loves to hold court, sing and dance, and make people feel good. He stated, “But there is a lot that is brewing deep down that, eventually, he is going to have to contend with because it is like a ball that you are holding underwater. Eventually, you have got to let the ball go, or it is going to explode.” 



Talking about his portrayal of Maui in the first edition and the upcoming sequel, the actor pointed out that it is “an important moment for people to see that you can be big,  strong, independent, but it is okay to ask for help.” He further explained, “When you finally ask for help, the universe and your loved ones have a way of meeting you halfway. Even the strongest of people need help.” The actor and father of three reunites with Auli’i Cravalho who reprises the titular role. Moana 2 starts off with Maui getting himself in trouble as he typically does. However, this time around, Maui and Moana are much more than just comrades.


