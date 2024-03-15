Breaking News
Ed Sheeran, King talk about 'coming from nowhere and reaching beautiful heights'
Ed Sheeran, King talk about 'coming from nowhere and reaching beautiful heights'

Updated on: 15 March,2024 07:28 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Making for an incredible musical duo, pictures show that King and Ed Sheeran had an amazing time together, creating memories to last a lifetime

Ed Sheeran. Pic/AFP

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is having a great time in Mumbai ahead of his concert in the city on March 16. The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker, who recently met with the Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, and singer-songwriter Armaan Malik, now met the popular rapper King.


King, who is known for songs like ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’ and ‘Tu Aake Dekh Le’, took to his Instagram on Thursday and shared pictures from his meet-up with the ‘Perfect’ singer.


In the pictures, while Ed Sheeran can be seen dressed in a white T-shirt and black cargo pants, King can be seen wearing a black T-shirt and a pair of marble print pants.


King’s T-shirt has a quote at the rear side. It reads, “Sometimes being late is being right on time.”

The ‘Tu Maan Meri Jaan’ hitmaker wrote in the caption, “@jamesblunt you were absolutely right when you said at dinner 'my brother is the sweetest guy' last night we sat together and talked about how we both survived, what it feels like to come from nowhere and reaching beautiful heights, I guess I’ve earned one more brother in this beautiful ride, I got late but guess what? sometimes I wear my excuses in XL size.”

Making for an incredible musical duo, pictures show that King and Ed Sheeran had an amazing time together, creating memories to last a lifetime. The two candidly posed while happily standing side by side.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

