Ed Sheeran recounts India visit

The video was filmed earlier this year when he visited the country for his Mathematics Tour

British singer Ed Sheeran is set to debut his first single, Azizam, from his upcoming album, Play. Ahead of the release, he shared a fun video in which he is seen vibing to the tune of the unreleased track with an autorickshaw driver during a ride in India. The video was filmed earlier this year when he visited the country for his Mathematics Tour.

In the video, Sheeran and the autorickshaw driver, identified only as Rakesh, are seen enjoying their ride through the streets of India. However, the singer did not reveal the exact location where the video was recorded. As the song’s lyrics played, Sheeran sang, while Rakesh showcased his dance moves. At one point, the Shape of you singer can be heard saying, “He likes it”.

The caption read, “When I was touring India, I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up Rakesh (sic).” Azizam will be released on April 4 under Sheeran’s Gingerbread Man Records as the lead single from his eighth studio album.

For the unversed, Sheeran performed in India as part of his Mathematics Tour 2025. His performances were scheduled in six cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Shillong. He concluded the India leg of the Tour with his Delhi concert on February 15.

